HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton councilman is urging a fellow councilman to resign.

This comes after a sextortion case that allegedly happened last year.

Councilman Steve Brown has asked Chris Bowman to step down.

As 10 On Your Side has reported, court documents have revealed that Bowman paid a prostitute $200 at a hotel in 2022.

When he returned, Bowman found his phone stolen from his car.

He tried to pay a man $5,000 to get it back, but the man ran off.

Bowman was censured by the City Council last month over his encounter with the prostitute.

10 On Your Side reached out to Bowman, who referred us to his attorney, Carter Phillips.

Brown’s full statement calling for Bowman to resign: