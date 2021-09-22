Hampton council to vote on support of temporary ramp closures near HRBT

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) –Hampton City Council will vote on a resolution Wednesday that would give support for temporary ramp closures near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

VDOT wants to put the remotely-operated gates at I-64 eastbound on-ramps at Mallory Street and Settlers Landing Road, with a goal of mitigating traffic. A 3-6 p.m. closure has been proposed.

The gates would remain until construction on the HRBT Expansion Project and the Hampton Roads Express Lane Network finish.

However some citizens are concerned about the move, and say the gates could affect VA hospital staff and veterans and historically underserved people.

Hampton City Council allowed for public comment on the issue earlier this month.

If Hampton decides to the support the proposal, the final decision would ultimately be from VDOT. The gates could be up as early as January.

Look for updates on Hampton’s decision tonight.