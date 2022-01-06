Hampton correctional facilities suspend in-person visitation due to COVID spread

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Correctional facilities in Hampton are suspending in-person visitation until further notice amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The Hampton Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it had suspended visitation at both the Hampton Correctional Facility and the Hampton Community Corrections Center.

Video visitation will still be available to inmates and their families who are enrolled in the service.

The sheriff’s office said the move was due to Hampton documenting some of the highest positive COVID-19 cases since the start of 2020.

On Jan. 6, the Virginia Department of Health reported that Hampton had a total of 19,182 cases and 828 hospitalized.