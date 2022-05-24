HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton’s community pools will open for free swimming on Memorial Day weekend.

Hampton residents can swim at five participating pools on community pool days. This weekend’s event runs from Friday to Monday.

These are the available locations:

Elizabeth Lake Estates Pool, 1 Club Run



Riverdale Pool Recreation Association, 810 Charlton Drive



Wythe Pool, Kecoughtan Road at Claremont Avenue



Willow Oaks Pool Recreation Association, 236 1/2 Beauregard Heights



Northampton Pool Recreation Association, 1438b Todds Lane

Hampton officials say the pools have had more than $100,000 in renovations to prepare for the summer, and if you can’t make this weekend’s swimming days there are others next month from June 24-29.

Read more about the free pool days here.