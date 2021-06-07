Hampton community centers, libraries increase hours as COVID-19 vaccinations rise

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton city officials are increasing the hours for community centers and libraries.

City officials say residents who are vaccinated will not be required to wear masks. Facility rentals are also becoming more available.

Children age 5 and older are asked to continue wearing a mask and social distance per CDC guidance. City officials say they will uphold that guidance for all youth programs ages 5-17.

People who have not been vaccinated are also required to wear masks.

View the latest changes below:

Libraries:

Currently open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 pm; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Beginning June 21, meeting rooms and study rooms will be available to the public for meetings. As of that date, hours will increase to pre-Covid schedules.

New hours will begin in Parks indoor facilities Monday, June 14:

Community Centers:

Fort Monroe, North Phoebus, Northampton, and West Hampton will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Room rentals and special events will be available seven days a week.

(Until then, open for fitness activities and room rentals only, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.)

Neighborhood Centers:

Y.H. Thomas: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; weekends based on rental / special events.

Little England: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; weekends based on rental / special events.

Fox Hill: Working with the Board of Directors to establish “normal” operating hours.

(Until then, no regular hours.)

Specialty Centers:

Senior Center: Monday and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (This week, Hampton Senior Center, 8:30 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday)

Therapeutic Recreation Center: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends based on special events.

Facility rentals resume June 21.

Pools:

Hampton Aquatic Center (for limited lap lanes by appointment Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon.) To make an appointment, go online under “Facility Rentals; call 757-727-6831 (Fort Monroe Community Center) or 757-766-1510 (Hampton Aquatic Center); or reserve a lane in person at the site. Reservations, for one-hour slots, can be made 24 hours in advance.

Fort Monroe pool is closed temporarily for repairs are completed.

Hours will remain limited due to staff shortage.

Hampton History Museum:

Museum: Fully open, Monday-Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.

Hampton Carousel: Fully open. Tuesday-Sunday, 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., closed Mondays.

Air Power Park: Outdoor displays open daily sunrise to sunset; indoor display hours: Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parks/outdoor facilities open:

Athletic fields open or practice and game play

Basketball courts

Beaches (lifeguards at Buckroe and Fort Monroe’s Outlook beaches); Buckroe comfort station also open

Bluebird Gap Farm

BMX Track at Gosnold’s Hope Park

Community Gardens

Darling Stadium

Dog parks

Fishing at Armistead Pointe and Sandy Bottom Nature Park

Golf courses and facilities

Hampton Clean City Commission activities

Hampton Tennis Center

James T. Wilson Fishing Pier

Parks, trails, and open spaces

Playgrounds

Sandy Bottom Nature Park facility, campsites, picnic shelters, and kayak/boat rentals available (Yurt rentals resume June 10)

Volleyball courts

War Memorial Stadium

Woodlands Skate Park

Remaining closed: