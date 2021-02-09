Hampton community center named in honor of trailblazing NASA engineer Mary Jackson

Mary Winston Jackson (1921–2005) successfully overcame the barriers of segregation and gender bias to become a professional aerospace engineer and leader in ensuring equal opportunities for future generations. (Credit: NASA)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Hampton hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Mary Jackson Neighborhood Center on Tuesday, named in honor of the trailblazing Hampton resident.

Jackson broke down barriers for both women and minorities by becoming NASA’s first Black female engineer in 1958.

A member of Jackson family, the steering committee and Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck were in attendance at Tuesday’s ceremony. The center will be at 201 Lincoln Street and is expected to be complete by late 2021.

Jackson started in a segregated unit as a “human computer” alongside mathematician Katherine Johnson — with Dorothy Vaughan as their supervisor. Their accomplishments were highlighted in the hit movie “Hidden Figures.”

In 2020, NASA named their headquarters building after Jackson.

The community steering committee has been working for three years to name the Hampton center after Jackson.

