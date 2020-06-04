Hampton Coliseum Box Office reopening to public Monday; ticket refunds available

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Coliseum announced that the Box Office will reopen to the public on Monday, June 8.

The Box Office will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday unless there is an event.

The following safety measures will be in effect:

Maintain social distancing while inside and outside of the venue.

Facemasks are required to enter the facility.

Refund information:

All refunds for tickets purchased at Hampton Coliseum or The American Theatre will be completed at Hampton Coliseum Box Office.

Patrons returning tickets for canceled or postponed events must bring the ticket or tickets back to the box office for a full refund.

Refunds will be given using the original form of payment. If paid by a credit card you must bring the credit card used to make the purchase with you or the refund cannot be completed.

If you purchased your ticket online with Ticketmaster, you should have already received a refund.

“The Box Office located inside Hampton Coliseum and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers to events held at Hampton Coliseum,” the venue said in a statement released. “Hampton Coliseum is not responsible for tickets purchased anywhere other than Ticketmaster or through the Box Office located inside Hampton Coliseum and will not honor, exchange or refund duplicate, counterfeit or invalid tickets.”

More information can be found online.

