Hampton City Schools to return to in-person, traditional schedule for 2021-2022 school year

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is opening all schools for in-person learning for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

During the school board meeting Wednesday, school officials announced that all grade levels will operate five days a week, in-person, and using a traditional bell schedule.

To view the HCS 2021-2022 School Calendar, click here.

HCS will also offer a limited virtual learning option for the school year through the Virtual Virginia Program.

The limited virtual program requires an application that is due by June 4, 2021. HCS families interested in the virtual option, which will be provided to students in grades kindergarten through Grade 12, are encouraged to attend an information session that will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Families can register for the Zoom meeting HERE. For those who cannot attend, the session will be recorded and posted to the division’s website at a later time.