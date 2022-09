HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton City Schools is set to host its second annual Tissue for Teachers event on September 10.

According to a Facebook post, the event will take from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kroger parking lot.

Photo Courtesy: Hampton City Schools

Visitors will be able to support local teachers by donating tissues, hand sanitizer, paper towels and other supplies they will need for the school year.