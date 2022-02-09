Hampton City Schools to host teacher recruitment fair

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is set to host a virtual teacher recruitment fair March 1-3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The virtual interviews are offered to qualified candidates eligible for a position to start immediately or by August 2022.

For the 2021/2022 school year, the starting salary for individuals with a Bachelor’s Degree is $49,000 and $51,600 for those with a master’s degree. The pay scale for the 2022/2023 school year will be released in mid-March.

Registration is open now until March 1, 2022.

For registration and more information, visit teachhampton.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10