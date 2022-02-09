Hampton City Schools to host teacher recruitment fair

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is set to host a virtual teacher recruitment fair March 1-3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The virtual interviews are offered to qualified candidates eligible for a position to start immediately or by August 2022.

For the 2021/2022 school year, the starting salary for individuals with a Bachelor’s Degree is $49,000 and $51,600 for those with a master’s degree. The pay scale for the 2022/2023 school year will be released in mid-March.

Registration is open now until March 1, 2022.

For registration and more information, visit teachhampton.com.