Hampton City Schools to host ribbon-cutting ceremonies for newly named schools

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is hosting ribbon-cutting ceremonies to celebrate the recent name changes of several schools in the city.

School administrators have set up two days worth of ceremonies for the 5 newly named schools:

Albert W. Patrick, III Elementary (formerly Booker Elementary) September 29, 9:00-9:45 a.m. 160 Apollo Drive

Ann H. Kilgore Gifted Center (formerly Spratley Gifted Center) September 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m. 339 Woodland Road

Mary S. Peake Elementary (formerly Tyler Elementary) September 30, 9:00-9:45 a.m. 57 Salina Street

Mary T. Christian Elementary (formerly Cary Elementary) September 30, 1:15-2:00 p.m. 2009 Andrews Blvd.

Mary W. Jackson Fundamental Elementary (formerly Tucker-Capps Fundamental Elementary) September 30, 2:30-3:15 p.m. 113 Wellington Dr.



Hampton approved the name changes in May, following the steps of Newport News who took similar action for several of its schools. The district started the process to change the names in the spring of 2020.

The new names honor Hampton natives or longtime residents.

The board approved $150,000 in funding this spring for renaming, which is set to be completed by fall 2021.