Hampton City Schools shares updates on school reopening plan at school board meeting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is ironing out the final details before welcoming students back virtually for the upcoming school year.

School board members got an update at their meeting Wednesday night.

One of the main focuses is making sure students are connected to the virtual classroom before the first day of school on Sept. 8.

Families are being surveyed about internet access. The district is hoping to get a 100-percent response rate.

“Of our approximately 19,000 students, so far a little over 9,600 have responded to that survey,” said Deputy Superintendent John Caggiano.

After months outside of campus, officials are making sure students’ needs are met by offering teacher training on social-emotional learning strategies — and the focus isn’t just on the kids.

“Another component we really emphasized to our participants in these sessions is how important it is going to be for adults to have practices of self-care so that they can then make sure they are able to support our students,” said Heather Peterson, coordinator of culture and climate.

Looking ahead, the district is preparing for the day students are back in the classroom.

Signs will be posted in classrooms. Officials have also ordered thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer, desk shields and more than 20,000 cloth face masks. The masks will have logos unique to the respective campus.

The district said it’s been working to identify alternate assignments for all staff members so there are no plans to furlough.

Latest Posts: