HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – As kids head back to school, we want to shine a safety spotlight on local schools to show how they are preparing to make sure your children are secure and ready to learn.

New this year in Hampton City Schools, the school system bought portable weapon detection units for all middle schools, PreK-through-8 schools, and the gifted center. School spokeswoman Kellie Goral says all school security officers have been trained, and administrative teams will also be fully trained to use the weapon detection units before the first day of school for students, which is Monday, August 29 this year.

Hampton City Schools plans to continue using its panic button system for the third year in a row. Goral says there is one button in each school. Those cleared to use the panic button know its location. If they ever have to use it, Goral says, within seconds, a signal goes to the school system’s supervisor of safety and security, his staff, all school resource officers in all buildings, as well as their supervisors at the Hampton Police Division, and also Hampton Police dispatch.

Students, family, and community members can also expect to continue using the Safety Tip Line. Hampton City Schools has used it for years. Anything of concern, from threats, to bullying, to defacing school property can be sent to the tip line through text or phone call. The number is 757-504-0921. All notifications go to the school safety and security team.