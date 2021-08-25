Hampton City Schools looking to hire bus drivers; hosting weekly walk-in interviews

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is looking to hire new school bus drivers for the 2021-2022 school year -starting on September 7.

The system is hosting walk-in interviews from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Patriot Center each Wednesday until September 29.

Bus drivers can expect a hiring salary of $15.73 – $18.89 per hour and should meet the following requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent preferred.

Commercial driver’s license (not required at time of hire, training provided).

Successful completion of bus driver training course (training provided).

Excellent driving record.

Minimum age of 21 at time of employment.

American Red Cross first aid and CPR course or an approved equivalent within the first three months of employment and successfully renew certifications as required.

Drivers hired before September 20th will receive a $750 sign-on bonus.