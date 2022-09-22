HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton City Schools will be offering virtual interviews during their job fair on October 4 through 6.

According to a Facebook post, registration for the job fair will be open through October 2 and virtual interviews will be offered during the job fair to eligible candidates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All candidates must possess or be eligible for a teaching license issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia. If a candidate does not have a teaching license or is new to the profession, please upload the following to be considered:

Unofficial transcripts

Test scores (Praxis II, VCLA), if applicable

Student teaching evaluation, if applicable

If you are interested in the job fair or have questions about eligibility, click here.