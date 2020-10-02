Hampton City Schools hosts bus driver, bus attendant job fair

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools will be hosting a transportation job fair for bus driver and bus attendant positions this week.

The fair is scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at the Patriot Center located at 1589 Wingfield Drive in Hampton.

Registration is not required to attend the event, but those interested can apply for a position ahead of time.

Social distancing and masks are required, except for individuals who have medical documentation. The staff at the fair will coordinate the entry of visitors.

For more information, click here.

Latest News