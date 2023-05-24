HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton City Schools is hosting a virtual job fair June 20-22.

If you’re a teacher interested in working in Hampton, please register at this link now through June 15.

Once you’ve registered, your application will be reviewed to determine if you quality for an interview.

The virtual interviews will be conducted with eligible applicants between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. You will receive an email confirming your interview date and time, based on the availability you provide on your application.

All interested candidates must either have or be eligible for a Virginia teaching license.