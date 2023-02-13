HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is set to host another teacher job fair ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

Applicants can register for virtual interviews for the hiring event set from Feb. 28 through March 3. Applicants with Bachelor’s Degrees can see a starting salary of $51,000. Those with Master’s degrees in their fields can earn $53,000.

To register, CLICK HERE.

