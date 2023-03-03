HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is hosting an upcoming teacher job fair in-person.

The hiring event is set for Saturday, March 18, at the Patriot Center located at 1589 Wingfield Drive. It will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

New teachers can expect a starting salary of $51,000 and a $600 sign-on bonus. Those with masters in their fields can earn $53,600 and a $2,600 sign-on bonus.

