Hampton City Schools hosting hiring event ahead of upcoming school year

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is looking to hire substitute teachers among other positions in an upcoming hiring event.

The hiring event is slated for Wednesday, July 14, from 9 a.m. through 12:45 p.m. It will be held at the Ruppert Sargent Building located at 1 Franklin Street in Hampton.

Schools officials are looking to hire substitute teachers, instructional aides, and paraprofessionals among others for the upcoming school year.