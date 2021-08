This image shows a collection of books by Beverly Cleary on Friday, March 26, 2021, at a home in Altadena, Calif. The beloved children’s author, whose characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins enthralled generations of youngsters, has died. She was 104. Cleary’s publisher, HarperCollins, announced her death Friday. In a statement, the company said Cleary died in Carmel, Calif., her home since the 1960s, on Thursday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Anthony McCartney)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is set to host an event giving out free books.

The event, on August 10, will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Kroger parking lot on W. Mercury Boulevard.

Event organizers say the event will continue while supplies last.