Hampton City Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Oct. 5

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is set to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic staff and students on Tuesday, October 5.

Event organizers say the event will run from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hampton High School cafeteria at 1491 W. Queen Street.

In addition to students and staff, family members of HCS students attending the clinic are also eligible to receive the vaccine.

Every student who receives the vaccine will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win either a $300 McDonald’s gift card donated by Giaimo or two free tickets to the event of the student’s choosing courtesy of the Hampton Coliseum.

Students will receive an additional entry for each family member who also receives the vaccination at the clinic.

For more information, call 757-727-2011.

