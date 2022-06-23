HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is holding a virtual teacher recruitment fair next week in hopes of starting teachers in the fall.
The virtual interviews will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 28 and 29.
All instructional opportunities are offered and in-person for qualified candidates.
Registration for the event will be open until Sunday, June 26.
Starting salaries for those with a bachelor’s degree start at $51,000 and master’s degrees at $53,600. Applicants will be eligible for a $1,200 sign-on bonus.
All candidates must have a teaching license issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia or be eligible for one. New teachers are also encouraged to apply but must send in:
- Unofficial transcripts
- Test scores (Praxis II, VCLA), if applicable
- Student teaching evaluation, if applicable
Find details and registration, here.
For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.