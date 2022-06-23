The interviews will take place 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 28 and 29

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is holding a virtual teacher recruitment fair next week in hopes of starting teachers in the fall.

The virtual interviews will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 28 and 29.

All instructional opportunities are offered and in-person for qualified candidates.

Registration for the event will be open until Sunday, June 26.

Starting salaries for those with a bachelor’s degree start at $51,000 and master’s degrees at $53,600. Applicants will be eligible for a $1,200 sign-on bonus.

All candidates must have a teaching license issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia or be eligible for one. New teachers are also encouraged to apply but must send in:

Unofficial transcripts

Test scores (Praxis II, VCLA), if applicable

Student teaching evaluation, if applicable

Find details and registration, here.