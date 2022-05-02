HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is hosting an upcoming teacher recruitment fair to hire qualified educators while offering a $1,200 sign-on bonus.

The virtual recruitment fair will be held from May 17 to 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virtual interviews will be offered to qualified candidates eligible for a position to start in August. The starting salary for candidates with bachelor’s degrees is $51,000 while those with master’s get $53,000.

Registration is now open until May 15. To register for the virtual recruitment, CLICK HERE.