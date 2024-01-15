HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton City Schools elected their chairman and vice chairman during their annual organization meeting on Wednesday.

The Hampton City School Board voted on Wednesday, Jan. 10 to elect Dr. Richard Mason to serve his third term as chairman and Dr. Tina Banks-Gray to serve her second term as vide chairman.

Mason currently works as an assistant provost at Hampton University, licensed professional counselor and certified clinical mental health councilor. He received his bachelors and masters degree from Hampton University, an education specialist degree from the College of William and Mary and his Ph.D. from Regent University.

“I am honored to receive the nomination and confidence of this board to be selected to serve another term as chairman,” said Mason. “I look forward to continuing the great work we are doing here in the city of Hampton surrounding public education.”

Dr. Richard Mason (Courtesy: Hampton City Schools)

Banks-Gray currently works as the Neighborhood Centers manager for the city of Hampton. She received her BA in marketing management and MBA Project Management from Bellevue University, and received her Doctorate of Education with a concentration in leadership and administration from Bradley University.

Dr. Tina Banks-Gray (Courtesy: Hampton City Schools)