Hampton City Schools conducting COVID-19 vaccination survey

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Now that 12-15 year olds are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Hampton City Schools is conducting a survey to gauge interest.

The school system is working with the health department to offer the vaccine to eligible students on a voluntary basis, with parental consent.

If you are a Hampton City Schools family, please complete this survey, which asks if you’d like your student to receive the vaccine at an HCS school building. If you have more than one eligible student, you’ll need to complete the survey for each child.

The survey is only open until Monday, May 17.

Locations, dates and times for the vaccine distribution will be released at a later date.