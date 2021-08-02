Hampton City Schools awarded nearly $55M in federal funding

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools is set to receive nearly $55 million in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan.



Hampton City Schools will get exactly $54,800,634.28 from the Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Funds under the American Rescue Plan.

The first round of federal funding received by HCS to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic was the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Ac and the ESSER I Funds.



These funds can be used through September 30, 2022. HCS used the ESSER I funds to expand the division’s Chromebook program which gave all students in grades K-12 get access to a Chromebook.



Funds were also used to purchase digital instructional materials, internet hotspots for students, masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes/spray, electrostatic disinfectant sprayers, desk shields, plexiglass, and other COVID-19 supplies/personal protective equipment.

For more information on the funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act, click here.