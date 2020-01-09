Hampton councilwoman withdraws 2nd Amendment resolution, favoring sending letter of support to lawmakers

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Council has withdrawn a Second Amendment-related resolution.

Instead, the governing body said Wednesday it will send a joint statement to lawmakers affirming their support for Second Amendment rights during this General Assembly session.

The resolution as initially proposed expressed support for law-abiding citizens to keep their guns. It also urged the General Assembly and Gov. Ralph Northam to not take any action that would violate freedoms guaranteed in the state or federal Bill of Rights.

Council members Linda Curtis, Eleanor Brown and Billy Hobbs brought forward the resolution.

Dozens of people spoke for about two hours on the issue, including people with opinions on both sides.

Brown withdrew the resolution for fear it “is perceived we would undermine the rule of law with this.”

Localities across Virginia are considering the idea of becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are localities that have pledged not to use public resources to enforce any laws they see as unconstitutional. Some have passed resolutions simply in support of citizens’ Second Amendment rights, while others have said discussions on gun laws belong in Richmond.

