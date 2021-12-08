Hampton City Council to vote on amendment to change parking policy

HAMPTON, VA. (WAVY) — Hampton City leaders will discuss and vote on where residents can park around their house.

If approved, the changes could start as soon as the new year.

The ordinance will require people to park in the street or in the driveway. If they don’t have a driveway, they are not required to add one. However, they could be fined if they park in the yard instead of the street.

The zoning committee hopes the proposal will improve the housing areas and property value.

Council discussed the proposal back in September but put a vote on the issue on hold until now.

Tonight, the council expects more details on the proposal and ways to help people add a driveway with grant money.

See the full proposal here.

Tune into WAVY News 10 tonight at 11 for updates.