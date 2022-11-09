HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Council is set to vote Wednesday on a rezoning proposal that would approve a 63-acre development at the site of a former school for the disabled.

The city owns part of the land that used to be the home of the Virginia School for the Deaf, Blind and Multi-Disabled. The facility was open for nearly 100 years before it closed in 2008.

The city planning commission previously voted 4-3 to recommend denying the rezoning proposal during its October meeting after listening to residents’ opposition.

The project proposed by NorthPoint Development would create a 540,000-square-foot and 300,000-square-foot warehouse, which would be known as the Phenix Commerce Center. The center would house four to six tenants between both facilities, and if council approves the space’s rezoning, it would change from residential to light manufacturing.

Representatives from NorthPoint say the space would provide 250 jobs along with a workforce training center that the company would lease to the city of Hampton for $0 a month. The project blueprint also creates a 10-acre park/buffer between the site and surrounding homes.