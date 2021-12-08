Hampton City Council backs appointment of NASA deputy director to interim council seat

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Council is backing the appointment of a NASA deputy director to a vacant seat on council.

In a news release Wednesday, the city said council members “unanimously agree that Michelle Ferebee, former Economic Development Authority chair and a NASA deputy director, should fill the vacancy.”

The seat opens at the beginning of 2022 when Councilwoman Chris Snead vacates her seat to take over the role of city treasurer.

The city will likely hold a special election in November 2022 so voters can choose who will finish out the remaining two years of Snead’s term, from 2023 to 2024.

Ferebee is one of 62 people who applied to be the interim council member.

Ferebee spent eight years on the Hampton Economic Development Authority, most recently as chair. She was involved in local business initiatives from small-business grants to large development projects. The authority also administers land sales in the Hampton Roads Center office park.

The authority is a separate legal authority but is associated with the City of Hampton and its economic development department.

For the last 38 years, Ferebee has worked at NADA Langley Research Center. She started there as an aerospace technologist, then moved on to be deputy for the office of business development and later project manager for the center’s centennial. She also served in two different deputy director roles, first for the Strategy, Aeronautics Research Directorate and now for Office of Strategic Analysis, Communications, and Business Development.

Ferebee is a Hampton native and is involved in the community. She’s been a part of the Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula, The Junior League of Hampton Roads, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and The Links.

She also received the Exceptional Achievement Medal — and other numerous awards — from NASA.