Hampton church hosting school supplies giveaway Sunday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Hampton is hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway Sunday afternoon.

The Greater Emmanuel Temple Cogic is hosting the “It Takes a Village” event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Boo Williams Sportsplex located at 5 Armistead Pointe Parkway.

Free backpacks, supplies, sanitizers, wipes, and masks will be given while supplies last.

The event is a first-come, first-serve and officials encourage residents to register HERE.

