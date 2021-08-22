Hampton church hosting school supplies giveaway Sunday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Hampton is hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway Sunday afternoon.
The Greater Emmanuel Temple Cogic is hosting the “It Takes a Village” event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Boo Williams Sportsplex located at 5 Armistead Pointe Parkway.
Free backpacks, supplies, sanitizers, wipes, and masks will be given while supplies last.
The event is a first-come, first-serve and officials encourage residents to register HERE.
