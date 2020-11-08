Hampton cheese store hosts fundraiser for Aberdeen Elementary

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) Workers at a Hampton cheese store used their Sunday to raise money for an elementary school.

“Education Night” is an opportunity for customers to visit Murrays’s Cheese to make a purchase for a cause. Located inside the Kroger on West Mercury Boulevard, those wanting to participate can buy a cheese of their choice and 20% of the sale goes to Aberdeen Elementary.

Store leader Billy Milton says the idea to raise money for a neighboring school came from one of their associates.

The store also had a petting zoo outside early on Sunday afternoon.

Murray’s Cheese hopes to have an update on just how much they raised on Monday.

