HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A fire damaged four businesses in Hampton on Wednesday afternoon. Anna’s Pizza in Buckroe is a total loss. A-Nails, Hunan Garden Chinese Restaurant and My Hair Salon have smoke and water damage.

The owner of Bowman’s Soul-In-The-Wall heard about the fire and he stepped in to help.

“It was very devastating to hear the news. Anna’s is an icon,” Randy Bowman said. “When they woke up and found out they have no jobs. Your mind starts going a hundred miles an hour. How can I take care of my family?” he said.

Bowman said anyone left without a job can simply come in and apply.

“At the bottom line, we are a community. We have to take care of each other because we are one big happy family,” he said.

He has positions open for bartenders, servers, dishwasher and prep cooks.

“When we see this, we have to come together to make sure they can get back on their feet,” Bowman said. “This is devastating they have been her for years.”

Anna’s Pizza in Buckroe has been here as long as Michael Howard could remember. He saw the fire Wednesday and called the scene “chaotic.” Howard said he has never seen a fire burn so fast.

“It’s tragic because tomorrow is Friday. Everyone out here is going to want pizza,” he said.

Howard said Fridays at Anna’s are packed with people going in for their favorite pizza and subs.

Lee McDowell remembers hanging around the pizza place after school. He said people would grab a slice of pizza and a soda. McDowell said Anna’s was one of the only places that served by the slice.

“For the neighborhood, it was right here. When you wanted to go do something eat, it was right here,” he said.

Now, Anna’s is a total loss. The building’s outside is charred and the front door is boarded up.

A Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue spokesperson tells 10 On Your Side the investigation is ongoing for the cause of the fire.