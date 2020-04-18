Hampton Blackbeard Pirate Festival canceled due to coronavirus

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Hampton announced on Saturday that the 2020 Blackbeard Pirate Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The weekend festival was scheduled for Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 at Mill Point Park in Hampton.

Event officials took to Facebook to post the cancellation and said that they considered postponing until a later date this year but that is not a favorable option given the circumstances.

The 2021 festival is tentatively scheduled as a three-day event begnining on Friday, June 4 and lasting until Sunday, June 6.

The post also said that impromptu pirate gatherings may still occur later in the year, once the coronavirus passes.

“In the meantime don’t be surprised later on during the year if you happen to see spontaneous gatherings of pirates downtown and at the Hampton, waterfront disturbing the peace firing off a few cannons and partying at the docks and aboard Blackbeard’s Ship the Adventure. We plan on making several appearances in downtown in and around our very own little customhouse.”

There is no information listed about ticket refunds or whether tickets purchased in advance will be honored for the 2021 festival.

More information can be found on the Blackbeard Pirate Festival Facebook page.

More information about Hampton Roads’ canceled events can be found online.

