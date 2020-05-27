Hampton Arts offering online classes including improv and acting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Arts announced on Wednesday that it will continue bringing educational arts programs to the community via virtual platforms with three new programs.

The classes begin in June and include monologues, improv, and acting classes. They meet for an hour once a week at 2 p.m., run for eight weeks and end in August.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer these fun, dynamic classes to our community through a platform that allows our students to learn from the comfort and safety of their homes,” said Hampton Arts Education Manager Hugo Morrison.

Monologue Masters

Start date: Monday, June 15 through August 3

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn to write, act, and audition with monologues. This 8-week course is designed to prepare students with audition materials that will help you shine as an actor. The course instructor will coach students in finding ways to focus, relax, and perform while building a repertoire of monologues.

Cost: $60

Duration: 1 hour

Frequency: Once a week for eight weeks

Improv Anywhere… Improv Everywhere

Start date: Tuesday, June 16 through August 4

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Through dynamic play and interaction, participants will develop a response to stimuli with creativity and spontaneity.

Cost: $9 per session

Duration: 1 hour

Frequency: Once a week for eight weeks

Acting/Audition

Start Date: Wednesday, June 17 through August 5

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This 8-week beginning acting course will offer a step-by-step progression of acting exercises to assist students in working organically and finding a unique voice for expression. Students will discover the three tools any actor needs by practicing and preparing audition techniques to assist with readiness for major productions.

Cost: $60

Duration: 1 hour

Frequency: Once a week for eight weeks

More information can be found online at hamptonarts.net.

