Hampton Arts cancels remainder of season due to pandemic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Arts announced Friday it has canceled the remainder of the 2020-2021 season due to the concerns associated with the ongoing pandemic.

The cancellation includes all scheduled 2021 season programming at The American Theatre and Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center.

Artistic Director Richard M. Parison posted the following letter to the website Friday:

“This decision was reached with two primary reasons in mind. Our foremost concern, of course, is the safety and well-being of our visiting artists, staff, volunteers, and audience members.

“After consultation with the Virginia Department of Health, we made the difficult decision to cancel all upcoming performances at The American Theatre and postpone the remaining Visual Arts Center Exhibitions.

“Additionally, faced with this global pandemic, our budgetary/financial and box office metrics have not met our goals. The season cancellation is in the best interest of the department and our stakeholders as we work to focus on future performances and exhibitions.



“As Artistic Director, I understand well the importance of the performing and visual arts in the life and tapestry of a community. We are still here for our community and will continue to be a beacon for our citizens and our region.

“I will be taking the next few months to better understand what next year’s season may look like; at this particular moment, I am still evaluating options as the current environment evolves. With light on the horizon nationally with vaccines and therapies, we are optimistic that in the not-too-distant future we will be gearing up for live performances again.”

Refunds

The American Theatre Box Office, currently operating out of the Hampton Coliseum, will begin processing refunds for all ticket purchases immediately.

Refunds for tickets purchased online through Ticketmaster will be issued automatically. To receive a refund for tickets purchased in person, purchasers must bring the ticket and original form of payment to the box office.

The box office is currently open on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is located in the lobby of Hampton Coliseum (1000 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, VA, 23666) and can be reached by calling 757.838.4203.