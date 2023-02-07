HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Second-graders in Hampton City Schools are invited to receive free swim lessons at the new Hampton Aquaplex.

The “Learn to Swim” program is designed to promote fitness and safety, with goals including comfortable submersion, front and back floats, all four forms of kicking for 15 feet, and more.

The program began in January at the new swimming facility located at 1908 Coliseum Drive. Students will have five consecutive lessons over the course of one week. The program is a field trip and part of the school day.

Officials say students will have one hour of pool/deck time each day.

To learn more about the program, CLICK HERE. To sign up for swim lessons, CLICK HERE.