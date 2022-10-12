HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton’s new two-pool swimming center, Aquaplex, will host a free grand opening on October 29.

According to a press release, the celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will consist of demonstrations, refreshments, games, and entertainment.

Four-time Olympic medalist, Cullen Jones is set to be a part of the celebration. Jones is the first African American swimmer to hold a world record and is dedicated to promoting the importance of minorities learning to swim.

After the ceremony, the facility will offer demonstrations of swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming; self-guided tours; and interactive games. Guests will also be able to take part in sneak-peak tours of Splash Down Park, which is set to open next summer.

Along with hosting national and regional events, Aquaplex will accommodate local school swim teams and residents. The facility will also offer event rentals, fitness classes, swim lessons and open-swim activities.