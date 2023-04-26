HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton is hosting several festivals, celebrations and commemorations throughout spring and summer.
- Blackbeard Pirate Festival
- Friday, June 2-4 at Mill Point Park,100 Eaton Street
Join the fun of Pirate History and Lore in Hampton, at the award-winning Hampton Blackbeard Pirate Festival. There will be more than 200 other authentically costumed pirate reenactors. Food vendors will have on sale a variety of seafood, international dishes and festival grub.
- Friday, June 2-4 at Mill Point Park,100 Eaton Street
- Phabulous Phoebus Street Festival
- Saturday, June 17 at East Mellen Street
Party with pride during our Phabulous Phoebus Street Festival. Celebrate on historic Mellen Street with live music, beer and food vendors, and community enrichment.
- Saturday, June 17 at East Mellen Street
- Hampton Jazz Festival
- Friday, June 23-25 at the Hampton Coliseum, 1000 Coliseum Drive
Hampton residents and visitors can also revel in the return of the 533rd Annual Hampton Jazz Festival. Headliners for this year’s Jazz Festival include Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, Charlie Wilson and more. This year’s festival marks the first Jazz Festival in three years.
- Friday, June 23-25 at the Hampton Coliseum, 1000 Coliseum Drive
- African American Heritage Festival
- Saturday, June 23-24 at the Mill Point Park,100 Eaton Street
The festival celebrates Hampton’s rich African American history and features over 60 arts and crafts and food vendors, live entertainment, and a children’s area. This event is sponsored by Project 1619 Inc. and Newport News Shipbuilding and is free and open to the public.
- Saturday, June 23-24 at the Mill Point Park,100 Eaton Street
- 757 Extravaganza
- Friday, June 22-25 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Drive
The 757 Extravaganza Marketplace is alive with creative culture and jazzy energy. The Hampton Roads Convention Center is perfect to explore an array of local artisans’ traditional and modern crafts, along with retail items and other amazing finds.
- Friday, June 22-25 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Drive
- 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing
- Friday, August 25-27, 2023 at Fort Monroe
Join the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619, and the City of Hampton for the 2023 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing special program. The events reflect on the significance of the 1619 landing of enslaved Africans and the contributions of Africans and their descendants to American society.
- Friday, August 25-27, 2023 at Fort Monroe
- Crabtown Seafood Festival
- Saturday, September 2 at the Mill Point Park, 100 Eaton Street
Seafood vendors, fishing boats and educational bay exhibits will line the downtown waterfront, honoring Hampton’s history as a town built by seafood. Celebrate Crabtown’s fresh catch with food vendors, nautical art and live music, filling the river walkway from Mill Point Park to Carousel Park.
- Saturday, September 2 at the Mill Point Park, 100 Eaton Street
- Supernatural: International Ska Festival
- Friday, September 15-17 at Fort Monroe, Patton Street Park, 316 Fenwick Road
The festival started in 2014 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and prides itself on mixing legendary artists with ska bands from all eras. It’s the largest festival dedicated to ska music in the United States.
- Friday, September 15-17 at Fort Monroe, Patton Street Park, 316 Fenwick Road
For more festivals, celebrations, and commemorations in Hampton, check out visithampton.com/spring-and-summer-events-2023/.