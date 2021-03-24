Hampton announces assistant police chief will serve as interim chief

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Assistant Police Chief Kenneth Ferguson will take over as interim police chief while the city continues its nationwide search for a permanent selection, City Manager Mary Bunting announced Wednesday.

Longtime Police Chief Terry Sult announced his retirement in October, and recently informed the city that his official last day would be April 1.

Sult has served as police chief since 2013.

“I want to thank Chief Sult for the incredible service he gave to our community, the leadership he gave to our great men and women of the Hampton Police Department, and just how much he moved our organization forward over his tenure,” Bunting said.

She said the department has made significant strides in technology, manpower and its facilities under Sult’s leadership.

Now Interim Chief Ferguson has been a member of the Hampton Police Division for thirty years. He was first hired after serving in the United States Navy. He is Hampton’s longest serving assistant chief.

“In those 30 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to work in every branch of the organization. Also, I have witnessed the transition of four police chiefs and each time the men and women of this organization have stepped up with the dedication and the professionalism that is necessary to serve this community,” he said.

The City of Hampton hired an executive search firm, which conducted a national recruitment for a new police chief. Bunting said that search resulted in several strong candidates. Bunting said she hopes to make a selection in late April, based on the current recruiting timeframe.