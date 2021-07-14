Hampton alum wins Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition contest, gets $250K for braiding hair company Dosso Beauty

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton University alumna’s company will receive $250,000 after winning Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition contest.

Dosso Beauty, founded by 2017 grad Kadidja Dosso, won the Black Ambition HBCU Grand Prize on Tuesday. The Black-owned company sells organic pre-stretched, hypoallergenic braiding hair.

Huge congratulations to @livegistics and @DossoBeauty, the winners of @blackambitionpz. We are so inspired by you and cannot wait to see how you change the world ✨ https://t.co/gR13b3NrRN — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) July 13, 2021

Congratulations to @DossoBeauty!



We’re proud to announce that @dossobeauty will be awarded $250,000 as the Grand Prize Winner of the Black Ambition HBCU Prize! pic.twitter.com/3FYhpSEJsR — Black Ambition (@blackambitionpz) July 13, 2021

“Cat is out the bag! We won and the real work begins now!” Dosso wrote on Twitter after the win.

The Black Ambition project was started to help communities that have been “historically, deliberately, and painfully been excluded from access to growth capital for their businesses” — specifically Black and Latino communities.

Winners not only receive access to capital, but will get mentorship from those in the business world.

The HBCU prize won by Dosso was open to current and former students that have either graduated or taken course credits in the last two years. Dosso was on the “Early Business track” side, with eligible businesses with no more than $1 million in dilutive funding. There was also a HBCU Business Concept category for ventures that haven’t raised revenue yet (up to $50,000 prize).

There was also main grand prize winner in the contest for $1 million in funding, which went to Livegistics. The software company seeks to eliminate paper waste and improve logistics in the construction industry.