Hampton accepting applications for upcoming vacancy on City Council

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Council is accepting applications for a temporary position on city council.

Councilwoman Chris Snead will vacate her seat on the council Jan. 1 when she takes over the role of city treasurer.

The person appointed to fill the seat will serve for the 2022 calendar year. The city said Snead’s term was set to expire Dec. 31, 2024, but a special election will likely be held in November 2022 to fill the seat for the remaining two years of the term.

Applications for the interim position will be accepted until the end of the day on Dec. 1.

