Hampton abduction, rape suspect arrested in South Carolina

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted by Hampton police on multiple charges, including rape and abduction, in connection to a domestic incident last week was arrested in South Carolina.

Hampton police say 25-year-old Tyrone Lamond Harris was taken into custody without incident in Columbia, South Carolina, by local U.S. Marshals. He’s been charged with abduction, rape, strangulation, grand larceny, hit-and-run and malicious wounding in connection to the Sept. 25 incident on Butler Farm Road in Hampton.

Police said 26-year-old Dominique Alesi was the victim, and family confirmed Harris was her ex-boyfriend.

Harris, of Newport News, is being held in South Carolina ahead of extradition to Hampton Roads.

