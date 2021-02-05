Hampton 5th grader donates pet toys to local animal shelter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton fifth-grader donated pet toys to Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) last weekend.

Ten-year-old Connor Shepherd brought the toys to the shelter knowing it is one of the largest open-intake shelters in the area.

Connor and his family have donated used blankets to the shelter before, but he wanted the animals to have toys too.

The fifth-grade student wrote letters to four different pet stores in the area asking if they would be willing to provide donations to help pets in need at PRAS.

In his letters, he wrote, “If animals get toys, they would be so happy.”

He went on to say that, “if they have toys it would help time to fly by for them…Instead of waiting to be walked, fed, or visited, they could be having a blast playing with their new toys!”

The Newport News Pet Smart responded to Connor and provided enough donations that he and his family had to take two trips to transport the supplies.

Before bringing the donations to PRAS, Connor organized and sorted the supplies based on species, then by items, including beds, clothing, toys, and accessories.

The shelter is extremely thankful to Connor, his family and the Newport News Pet Smart for not only their support, but for the happiness they have brought to shelter residents and their future families.

To learn more about the Peninsula Regional Shelter and to find out how you can donate items or adopt a dog, cat, or pocket pet, click here.