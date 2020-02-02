Hampton 3rd graders collect over 2,000 pairs of used shoes for charity

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton 3rd grade class collected over 2,000 pairs of shoes for donation during a recent used shoe drive.

Students from George P. Phenix school in Hampton participated in the used shoe drive this year and outdone themselves by reaching a whopping 248 bags of shoes.

The initial school wide goal was only 150 bags.

Each bag contains 25 pairs of shoes which adds up to over 6,200 pairs of used shoes.

“Amazing job, Phenix Panthers,” members of the George P. Phenix PTSA congratulated the students for their philanthropic achievement.

One special group of students, Ms. Holbrooks’ 3rd grade class, collected over 2,000 pairs themselves.

The shoes will be given away for donation following the successful event.