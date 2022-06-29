HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a 2-year-old’s death back in January was ruled a homicide.

Police spokesperson Sergeant R.C. Williams confirmed the news with WAVY on Wednesday, after the child’s death was first disclosed by the Virginian-Pilot.

Williams could not share many details in the case, citing the ongoing investigation, but said the baby was a 2-year-old male.

The child died at the hospital on January 10, days after police responded to a medical call around 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 7 in the 2200 block of Shell Road.

The medical examiner later ruled the child’s death a homicide, but the cause has not been released at this time.

Meanwhile no arrests have been made, but police said the investigation is ongoing.