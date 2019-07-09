Gunshot complaint leads to abduction, robbery investigation in Hampton

Breaking News
Credit – Hampton Police

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) – A man is accused of abduction and robbery among other charges in connection to an early morning June incident.

Reports say that officers were called at 3 a.m. on June 19 to the 500 block of Old Point Avenue about shots being fired.

Police then arrested 31-year-old Sean Anthony McNeil during the incident.

After further investigation, officials say that McNeil was with an unnamed 39-year-old Newport News woman and a 62-year-old Hampton man in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard when McNeil took out a firearm and robbed the two victims.

After getting jewelry from the 62-year-old man, the three left the area together before returning again when the woman attempted to walk away.

McNeil then fired a shot, prompting the complaint call for the officers, reports say.

According to officials, McNeil then forced himself into a residence and remained there until authorities arrived. He was arrested without incident.

McNeil is accused of abduction, attempt maiming, robbery, burglary and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

