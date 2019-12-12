Gun rights supporters show in force at Hampton council meeting; NAACP pushes back

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton chapter of the NAACP showed up at a City Council meeting Wednesday to offer a differing opinion on the recent “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement in Virginia.
Gun rights supporters — some bearing orange stickers reading “Guns SAVE Lives” — came out in force Wednesday to make an appeal to council, asking the governing body to pass local legislation voicing support for the Second Amendment.
More than 30 speakers signed up to talk at the meeting.
President of the local NAACP chapter Gaylene Kanoyton spoke first, saying that voters “took their thoughts and prayers to the polls” and have spoken. The Second Amendment sanctuary movement began after Democrats were elected to the state House and Senate this November, becoming the new majority.
Kanoyton said she doesn’t believe in declaring localities as Second Amendment sanctuaries.
Like some other local meetings that had large turnout of gun rights supporters, there was no Second Amendment-related item on the City Council agenda Wednesday.
The city prepared for an influx of meeting attendees by setting up 117 chairs downstairs in the meeting building. City Council Chambers could hold 190 people. Hampton fire officials said there was room for 768 more to stand.
Where localities stand on the Second Amendment:
Localities across Virginia are considering the idea of becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are localities that have pledged not to use public resources to enforce any laws they see as unconstitutional. Some have passed resolutions simply in support of citizens’ Second Amendment rights, while others have said discussions on gun laws belong in Richmond.
Here’s the rundown on where area localities stand:
- Chesapeake: City Council did not make the city a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 10.
- Exmore: Exmore officials have passed a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
- Gloucester County: The Board of Supervisors voted to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
- James City County: The Board of Supervisors did not make the county a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 10.
- Norfolk: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but a large crowd of residents voiced their support Dec. 10.
- Northampton County: The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution expressing its support for the rights of citizens to bear arms under the Second Amendment Dec. 10, but the resolution did not declare it a “sanctuary.”
- Poquoson: Poquoson City Council voted to become a “Constitutional City” and uphold citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 9.
- Southampton County: Southampton officials have passed a resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
- Suffolk: City Council did not vote on a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, but told residents to bring their concerns about gun rights to Richmond.
- Surry County: County officials did not make the county a “sanctuary,” but approved a resolution affirming its commitment to citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment Dec. 5.
- Virginia Beach: City Council has not voted on any Second Amendment-related resolution, but hundreds of residents voiced their support Dec. 3.
