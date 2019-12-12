Gun rights supporters show in force at Hampton council meeting; NAACP pushes back

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton chapter of the NAACP showed up at a City Council meeting Wednesday to offer a differing opinion on the recent “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement in Virginia.

Gun rights supporters — some bearing orange stickers reading “Guns SAVE Lives” — came out in force Wednesday to make an appeal to council, asking the governing body to pass local legislation voicing support for the Second Amendment.

More than 30 speakers signed up to talk at the meeting.

President of the local NAACP chapter Gaylene Kanoyton spoke first, saying that voters “took their thoughts and prayers to the polls” and have spoken. The Second Amendment sanctuary movement began after Democrats were elected to the state House and Senate this November, becoming the new majority.

Kanoyton said she doesn’t believe in declaring localities as Second Amendment sanctuaries.

Like some other local meetings that had large turnout of gun rights supporters, there was no Second Amendment-related item on the City Council agenda Wednesday.

The city prepared for an influx of meeting attendees by setting up 117 chairs downstairs in the meeting building. City Council Chambers could hold 190 people. Hampton fire officials said there was room for 768 more to stand.

LONG LINE has formed in the lobby of @cityofhampton Hall ahead of a regularly scheduled council meeting. Again gun rights supporters will push a "2nd Amendment Sanctuary"…but @NAACP members are here to push back. Meeting begins at 6:30p. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/IttnxLsHNj — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) December 11, 2019

Where localities stand on the Second Amendment:

Localities across Virginia are considering the idea of becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries, which are localities that have pledged not to use public resources to enforce any laws they see as unconstitutional. Some have passed resolutions simply in support of citizens’ Second Amendment rights, while others have said discussions on gun laws belong in Richmond.

Here’s the rundown on where area localities stand:

