Grand jury to hear case against man accused of leading troopers on chase

Hampton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ojoh Ajamu Folayan Henderson. (Credit: Virginia State Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury will hear the case against a man accused of leading troopers on a high-speed chase across Hampton Roads in June.

Virginia State Police said Ojoh Ajamu Folayan Henderson was driving a Suzuki motorcycle recklessly down Interstate 64 and refused to pull over.

Troopers chased Henderson through the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and into Hampton. Henderson tried to exit at Mallory Street when he lost control and went into a ditch, state police said.

Henderson was arrested after troopers chased him down on foot.

Court records show the felony eluding and driving on a revoked license charges against Henderson were certified to a grand jury on Friday. Two other charges, including possession of stolen property, against Henderson were nolle prossed — withdrawn.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories