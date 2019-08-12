Grand jury to hear case against man accused of leading troopers on chase

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A grand jury will hear the case against a man accused of leading troopers on a high-speed chase across Hampton Roads in June.

Virginia State Police said Ojoh Ajamu Folayan Henderson was driving a Suzuki motorcycle recklessly down Interstate 64 and refused to pull over.

Troopers chased Henderson through the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and into Hampton. Henderson tried to exit at Mallory Street when he lost control and went into a ditch, state police said.

Henderson was arrested after troopers chased him down on foot.

Court records show the felony eluding and driving on a revoked license charges against Henderson were certified to a grand jury on Friday. Two other charges, including possession of stolen property, against Henderson were nolle prossed — withdrawn.